Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 10,935 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

