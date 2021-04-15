Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 125,437 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of Atkore worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

