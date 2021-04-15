Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 49,831 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 826.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 458,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

