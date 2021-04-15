Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 52,016 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Capri worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

