Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,251 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

