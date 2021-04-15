Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 7,055 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Primerica worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

