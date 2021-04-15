Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 75,593 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

