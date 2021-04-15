Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 230,023 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

