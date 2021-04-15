Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 260,859 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Adient plc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

