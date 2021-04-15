Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3,076.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

