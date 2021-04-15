Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.65% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CATC stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $583.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

