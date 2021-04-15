Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 30,651 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.