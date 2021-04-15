Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,486,645. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $60.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

