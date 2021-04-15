Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

