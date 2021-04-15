Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.25 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 441.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

