Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.36 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

