Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of AutoNation worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

