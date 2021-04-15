Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.01 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 510.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,021,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,128 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

