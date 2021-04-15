Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of J2 Global worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $126.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

