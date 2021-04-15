Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

