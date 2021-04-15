Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ILMN stock opened at $398.07 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.97.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.