Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

ILMN stock opened at $398.07 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

