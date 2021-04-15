Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 503.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

