Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

