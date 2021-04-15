Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.