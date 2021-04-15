Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

