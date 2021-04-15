Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $7.37 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

