Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 11,956 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.51% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

