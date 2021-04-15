Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 12,961 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 405.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $594.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

