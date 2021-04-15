Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 140,850 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of GSX Techedu worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

