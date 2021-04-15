Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 665.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538,517 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after acquiring an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

