Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

