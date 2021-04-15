Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2,923.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $325.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

