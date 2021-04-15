Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,068,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

