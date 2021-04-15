Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,869 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.47% of CSW Industrials worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 24.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.