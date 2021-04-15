Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 150,529 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 131,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 510,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 201,370 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.