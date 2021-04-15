Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 311,008 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

