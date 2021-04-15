Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 655,448 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 655,448 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

