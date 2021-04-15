Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 66,374 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,374 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $129,109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,816,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 621,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,803,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,236 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

