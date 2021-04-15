Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 67,600 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

