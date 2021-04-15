Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 73,980 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,980 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.78% of Deluxe worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.