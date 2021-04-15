Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

