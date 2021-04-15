Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Triton International worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triton International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

