Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,264.77

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,264.77 ($42.65) and traded as high as GBX 3,611 ($47.18). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,593 ($46.94), with a volume of 143,185 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,502.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

