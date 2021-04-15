Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,223. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.