Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 12.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. 48,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

