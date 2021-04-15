Scotiabank Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $10.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 3,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,751. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.