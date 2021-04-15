Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.