Scotiabank Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Sector Perform

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 286,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

