Scotiabank Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$138.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

CCA traded up C$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$121.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,039. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.90.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

