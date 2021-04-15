Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PRA Group worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

